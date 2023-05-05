Guardians of The Galaxy is back, so are the tweets

Guardians of The Galaxy volume 3 is here. It’s a bittersweet moment for the fans of the superhero saga as this film marks the end of the trilogy. This film, which has created a loyal fan base worldwide, concludes the journey of the heroes of the film. It is no wonder that many are taking to social media, especially Twitter, to talk about the volume 3 of Guardians Of The Galaxy. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: The image shows a scene from the film trailer.(YouTube/@marvel)

Here are some of the tweets we have collected for you to enjoy. And, they’re without spoilers.

Take a look at some of the tweets where people are expressing their opinions of the show. They wrote how the “heartfelt” movie left them “teary eyed”.

A few also took the route of hilarity while showing their reactions:

The first and the second films of the series were released in 2014 and 2017 respectively. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released today. Directed by James Gunn, the cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Will Poulter, Bradley Cooper, and Sean Gunn.