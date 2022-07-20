Guinness World Records shares pics of world’s oldest gymnast from Germany

There are some people who defy age and continue to do things that they love. Such people prove that age is just a number and nothing else. Like this elderly woman from Germany who was awarded with the record for oldest gymnast by the Guinness World Records in 2012.

The Guinness World Records shared on Instagram photos of Johanna Quaas who at the age of 86 was awarded with the record for oldest gymnast. She was still a regular competitor in the amateur competition Landes-Seniorenspiele, according to the caption of the post. The Guinness World Records shared four photos of Johanna Quaas that show her performing impressive gymnastic moves. “Age is nothing but a number to gymnast Johanna. In 2012 Johanna Quaas, 86, from Germany was awarded with the record for oldest gymnast and was still a regular competitor in the amateur competition Landes-Seniorenspiele,” says the caption of the post.

See the post below:

Since being shared 13 hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 4,400 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “More stamina than 27-year-old me,” wrote another. “Well done, wow, this is sport and perseverance,” reads another comment when translated from Turkish.

Johanna Quaas was born on November 20, 1925 in Hohenmölsen, Germany. She performed a floor-and-beam routine on the set of ‘Lo Show dei Record’ in Rome, Italy, on 12 April 2012, where her record was certified, according to the Guinness World Records website.