Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch

Are you a Lego fan? Do you love building intricate structures out of these plastic bricks? If so, then here is a clip you must check out. This recording shared, on the official YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records, shows some of the best Lego titles. To say that the video is entertaining would be an understatement. However, don't just take our word for it. Check it out for yourself.

Guinness World Records shared this almost five-minute-and-thirty-second long recording on YouTube on January 28. "Best Lego records," reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video starts by showing the largest great ball contraption. It then goes on to reveal the largest Lego brick ship. Largest Lego brick sculpture is the third title shown. This model is made out of 5,805,846 bricks.

If reading all this made your jaw drop, wait until you check out the whole video to witness all the other super cool things people have made out of Legos.

Watch the clip below:

If seeing that recording left you in awe, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The video currently has over 1.6 lakh views.

People left many appreciative comments under the share. One person said, "Wow, this is the most satisfying world record video that I have ever seen. Amazing edit Guinness world records".

Another individual said, "Meanwhile I'm here building the simplest stuff". “If you believe it, you can build it,” reads a comment left by the Guinness World Records under the recording. Do you agree?

What are your thoughts on this share?