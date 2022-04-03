Guinness World Records shares video of world’s tallest teen. Watch surreal video

The Guinness World Records on Saturday shared a video of the world’s tallest teenager and it is quite breathtaking and surreal to watch. The teenager named Olivier Rioux is 16 years old and plays basketball. His height is a whopping 226.9 cm which is 7 feet and 5.33 inches. Posted one day ago, the video has 7.5 lakh views till now.

The Guinness World Records shared the video which shows the teen crouching down to get inside his home. The boy is also seen playing basketball and he easily towers over the rest of the players. Rioux was confirmed as the world’s tallest teen when he was 15 years old in September last year, according to the Guinness World Records website.

“Born weighing 7.5 pounds, Olivier grew to 16 pounds in his first month and did not stop there. His rapid growth led him to be 5 feet 2 inches tall in grade 5,” according to the GWR website.

“Tallest teenager (male) - 226.9 cm (7 ft and 5.33 in),” says the caption of the video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

“Wow! God bless him!” commented an Instagram user. “I’m glad to see you with a basketball in your hand, you’ll have a great future ahead of you,” said another.

Olivier Rioux is from Canada and has over 28,000 followers on Instagram. He keeps sharing snippets from his life related to how others have to adjust because of his height. Like this video posted on his personal Instagram that shows how photographers had to stand on tables to take his roster shots.

Watch the video below:

What do you think about the world’s tallest teen?