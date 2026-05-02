Gurgaon Airbnb host says guests left knife marks, damaged WiFi module after party: ‘Crime Patrol vibes’

A Gurgaon Airbnb host was left shocked after allegedly finding her property damaged following a party by guests. The woman, identified as Shikha, shared a video on Instagram showing the condition of the place and claimed that the damage was so severe that she had to shut the property for two days.

A Gurgaon Airbnb host alleged guests trashed her property, forcing her to shut it for two days.(Instagram/shikha_presents)

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In the video, Shikha expressed disbelief over the mess left behind. “Whenever I think what more damage could happen, then this mess happens. The entire Wi-Fi module, which was wall-mounted, is dismantled. What kind of party is this? What were you smoking while partying? You're hanging from the fan while partying. What's going on in the name of party?” she said.

(Also read: Family flees Airbnb after finding camera in living room: 'It really spooked us')

She further showed the damaged furniture and claimed that several items inside the property had been ruined. “Knife marks on chairs, the entire sofa is ruined. My head was spinning after seeing such a party. It looked less like a party and more like a scene from Crime Patrol. I didn't know whether to call the cleaning staff or the investigation department,” she added.

‘Guest is not answering the phone’

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{{^usCountry}} Shikha said that the incident caused her not only financial stress but also operational trouble, as she had to temporarily close the property. “There was so much damage that I had to close the property for two days because I was taking time to figure out how to claim this. The guest is not answering the phone. Airbnb is asking for an incident report which will take me two days to make,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shikha said that the incident caused her not only financial stress but also operational trouble, as she had to temporarily close the property. “There was so much damage that I had to close the property for two days because I was taking time to figure out how to claim this. The guest is not answering the phone. Airbnb is asking for an incident report which will take me two days to make,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Crime Patrol vibes at Airbnb. Caught a glimpse of a crime scene and I'm SHOOK!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Crime Patrol vibes at Airbnb. Caught a glimpse of a crime scene and I'm SHOOK!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

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The video attracted several reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed concern over the behaviour of some guests. One user wrote, “This is exactly why hosts need stronger protection and faster claims.”

Another said, “People really forget they are staying in someone else’s property.” A third commented, “This is not a party, this is pure destruction.”

Another user wrote, “Airbnb should immediately block such guests from booking again.” Someone else said, “The damage looks scary. I would have called the police first.”

(Also read: Video of Indian Airbnb guard tossing tourist’s trash over wall gets 17 million views)

Another added, “Hosts should always take a bigger security deposit for party bookings.” One more user reacted, “This is why many owners are scared to list their homes online.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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