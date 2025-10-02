Family flees Airbnb after finding camera in living room: 'It really spooked us'

An Australian family of five walked out of their Airbnb accommodation after discovering a camera in the living room. Kriss and Kate Hardman had checked into the four-bedroom property in Perth when they noticed a massive camera blinking with a red light, suggesting it was active. Airbnb arranged a new property at no additional cost.(TikTok/@hardmanfambam)

In a video shared on TikTok, Hardman filmed the camera and asked his followers, “It’s a nice place, but there’s one thing I’m not sure about. Maybe you can help me out.” “Is that allowed in Airbnbs? Is that standard practice? I don’t think it should be allowed,” he said in the clip.

In a separate video, the couple said they felt “spooked” by the discovery and, prioritising the safety of their three children, decided to check out immediately and book a hotel instead. “The safety of our three children was what meant the most to us,” Hardman explained.

He shared that Airbnb initially offered to cover the costs of alternative accommodation equivalent to the four-bedroom property in central Perth. “Airbnb fully supported this. They said that we could move and they would find accommodation equivalent to where we were staying, which was a four-bedroom place central to Perth CBD,” he said.

However, Hardman later claimed the company “went quiet” after realising how expensive the replacement would be.

After multiple pleas online, the family confirmed that Airbnb eventually issued a coupon and arranged a new property at no additional cost. “It got us across the line,” Hardman told his followers. “They got us a coupon that covers well and truly what the property costs. They got us an alternate property in a similar location, and they’re reimbursing everything,” he shared.

(Also Read: Video of Indian Airbnb guard tossing tourist’s trash over wall gets 17 million views)

What did Airbnb say?

In a statement to news.com.au, a spokesperson for Airbnb Australia and New Zealand confirmed that hosts are strictly prohibited from installing cameras or recording devices that monitor indoor spaces, regardless of whether they are switched on.

“Airbnb has provided the guest with a full refund and assisted them in rebooking alternate accommodation,” the spokesperson said. “In the rare event a host or guest feels unsafe or experiences a safety-related issue during an active reservation, we have a safety team that can be reached via our 24 Hour Safety Line, which is available to all users,” they added.

While the family expressed relief at the eventual outcome, Hardman said it was “a shame that it took the power of social media” for Airbnb to resolve the issue.

(Also Read: Goa homestay ‘destroyed’ in 1 night: Owner shows mess left behind by guests in viral video)

How did social media react?

Meanwhile, on social media, the incident has sparked alarm over guest safety and privacy.

Reacting to Hardman’s video, one user wrote, “Strictly against the rules, outside fine but air bnb ddoesn’t allow the owners to have camera’s inside.”

“Pull the plug. Put it outside. If they haven’t specified indoor recording devices which are typically listed under “Safety & Propery” then they’ve violated the terms. You’re never obligated to be filmed within the residence. But, check the listing before calling customer support. If it’s included in their description the onus lies on you for your purchase. Still, disable the creepy recording devices!” commented another.

“That is creepy.. I don’t use Air BnB purely for this reason,” remarked a third user.