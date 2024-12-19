Goa homestay ‘destroyed’ in 1 night: Owner shows mess left behind by guests in viral video

A viral video of a Goa homestay owner showcasing the mess left behind by guests has sparked a heated debate online. In the video, the owner claims that the guests had caused significant damage to his property within just one night, leaving behind a mess. The owner’s rant, while resonating with some viewers who supported his frustration, did not sit well with everyone. Many social media users expressed differing opinions, with some arguing that the owner’s reaction was exaggerated. The video has led to a wider conversation about respect for homestay properties and the responsibilities of both hosts and guests. The image shows the mess that a Goa homestay owner claims was left by guests. (Instagram/@goldenperch_goa)

“Enough with paradise, after two years of hosting, we finally got some trouble our way. When you put in effort (sic) and someone destroys it, something dies in you. But we need to get back up again and focus on making things better. We don’t expect things to be untouched but leaving such a mess is just beyond any reasoning. We can at-least be a little thoughtful. Running an Airbnb is not so easy on the heart,” the owner of The Golden Perch wrote on Instagram.

The video posted by the homestay owner highlights the stark contrast between how the house was handed over to the guests and the state it was left in. It shows unwashed dishes overflowing in the sink, milk stains smeared across the kitchen counter and induction stoves, as well as a cluttered and disorganized bedroom

Take a look at the viral video:

Social media is divided:

While some sympathized with the homestay owner, others argued that the establishment charges cleaning fees and shouldn’t claim that “guests” have “destroyed” the place if they leave it messy.

“Charge the guests cleaning fee but expect them to leave the place clean. Then make a reel crying about it. One books a place be it a hotel room or an airbnb, it is not the guests home. So why is it expected to be treated like that? If the guest damages anything, charge them but this is pure nonsense,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “If you can't provide the service , don't continue the Airbnb , sell the property, you are the reason for the property value hike.” A third joined, “I think the Indians in the comment section do not understand the concept of an airbnb. The mess is vile. You can easily use a garbage bag to dispose off half the things on the counter. It's about being mindful and respectful.”

A fourth wrote, “What’s more disturbing is people defending this behavior, which only makes me wonder that there are a lot more people out there who are this irresponsible and entitled when they travel. How does being ‘on vacation’ justify leaving someone’s house like this? I wouldn’t even do that in a hotel. I don’t even do that to our house help!! This is ridiculous. Please leave them a rating (if that’s an option) so other owners can be warned. And maybe add some rules for your guests - both online and on the property.”

Similar incident

A few months earlier, a homestay owner at Nainital shared a similar video on Instagram. The footage showed broken glass pieces scattered across a room, with a broken TV in the corner. The owner claimed that guests from Delhi-NCR left behind the mess.

What are your thoughts on social media reactions to this video by a homestay owner?