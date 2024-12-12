‘Never rent to Indians’: Australian couple's racist rant over 'butter chicken' smell in house goes viral

A social media post is grabbing eyeballs after an Australian homeowner detailed their experience of dealing with persistent food odours in the newly-purchased house. The couple, who recently bought the property from “two men from South Asia,” said the house carries strong smell they associate with traditional South Asian dishes. New homeowners seek help with persistent food odors.(Pexels)

The homeowner described the smell as a mix of “butter chicken with a side of saffron rice and garlic naan, lamb rogan josh, and beef vindaloo.” Despite thorough cleaning, airing out the property, and using diffusers overnight, they claim the smell persists and may even have seeped into the walls.

To combat the issue, the couple ordered an ozone generator, to help eliminate odour-causing bacteria. “The house doesn’t need to be repainted, but I’m convinced the smell is in the walls,” the post read. Interestingly, the kitchen, which they expected to be the source, reportedly does not carry the scent.

The post clocked varied responses online, with some users empathising and offering solutions while others criticised the tone of the message.

Take a look at the post here:

The post amassed more than 4 million views. A user said, “I had the same problem, once I get the keys of my apt I had to stay 15 days at the neighbour’s house because the smell was terrible. We washed the walls and the floor, repainted everything even though it wasn’t necessary, burned some coffee, and leave some coal around”

Another added, “Yeah, that is an actual real issue. Having worked in real estate, it is an actual thing." “Not to self: Never rent to Indians,” wrote a user.

Several users recommended deep-cleaning solutions, including steam cleaning carpets, scrubbing walls with vinegar or baking soda, and using activated charcoal to absorb odours.

However, many pointed out that the post’s description of the smell, tied explicitly to South Asian cuisine and a veiled description of India came across as insensitive or culturally stereotyping. “Some of the comments under this post are messed up,” said one Indian user.