Gurgaon couple breaks down 1.2 lakh monthly expenses: ' 36,000 rent for 3 BHK, 25,000 on groceries'

The cost of living in Gurgaon can add up quickly, particularly for couples managing rent, groceries, commuting, eating out and other monthly expenses. A Gurgaon couple has now shared a detailed breakdown of how they spent ₹1.2 lakh in August, offering a glimpse into their monthly budget.

The Gurgaon couple clarified that the ₹1.2 lakh figure does not include all of their income. (Representational image)

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Taking to Instagram, Mohit and Jyotsna, a couple in their 30s, shared the breakdown in a video titled, “How much we spent as a married couple (in our 30s) living in Gurgaon in August!”

In the clip, the couple revealed that they spend ₹36,000 on rent and maintenance for their 3 BHK home. Their house help costs ₹6,000 a month and includes cooking, cleaning and kitchen work. They spend another ₹3,500 on Wi-Fi and mobile bills, while their combined OTT and music subscriptions cost ₹2,000.

They shared that their groceries and essentials account for ₹25,000 of their monthly expenses. They also spend around ₹3,000 on their dog, including his food and supplements.

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{{^usCountry}} For eating out, the couple said that they usually go out on weekends for coffee and food, spending around ₹15,000 a month. Food delivery and ordering in costs them another ₹3,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For eating out, the couple said that they usually go out on weekends for coffee and food, spending around ₹15,000 a month. Food delivery and ordering in costs them another ₹3,000. {{/usCountry}}

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The duo shared that they do not own a car. They spend ₹5,000 on bike fuel and cabs for travelling around Delhi and Gurgaon, while their office commute is “absolutely free”. Their monthly grooming expenses come to ₹5,000, while they spend another ₹10,000 on home and wellness.

The couple clarified that the ₹1.2 lakh figure does not include all of their income. They also set aside a certain amount for investments, while the money remaining from their individual salaries is kept by each of them for personal expenses.

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“Total August spend is ₹1.2 lakh for two in Gurgaon. Ridiculous or reasonable?” the couple asked viewers.

(Also Read: ‘I’m getting the Venice experience’: Gurgaon founder slams flooded roads after an hour of rain)

Social media reactions

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The video sparked discussion on Instagram, particularly over the couple’s rent and house-help expenses.

“Rent is really good. Like really good,” one user commented.

“6000/- for cleaning , kitchen and cooking . How’s is it even possible in any corner of world , forget Ggn,” wrote another.

“1.2 lac for a couple in ggn is real thrift! I honestly don’t believe you, but if you’re being honest, then full respect,” said a third user.

“3 bhk.. 36K including maintenance.. where do you guys live, man? Its difficult to find a 2 bhk in this city in that budget.!” commented one user.