Gurgaon woman defends 9-to-5 jobs amid ‘quit corporate’ trend: ‘As long as it pays your bills, it’s fine’

Amid a growing social media trend that romanticises quitting corporate jobs to pursue businesses, side hustles or a supposedly freer lifestyle, a Gurgaon woman has offered a different perspective. She argued that there is nothing wrong with working a regular 9-to-5 job, especially when it provides financial stability and helps people build the life they want.

A Gurgaon woman questioned the trend of quitting 9-to-5 jobs and said corporate work had helped her build a secure life. (Instagram/growwithakriti_)

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Taking to Instagram, Akriti shared a video reflecting on her experience of working in the corporate sector for more than five years and questioned the idea that traditional jobs are somehow inferior to running a business.

‘Built my life and freedom on my own terms’

"Quit that 9-to-5? It sounds so fascinating, doesn't it, to say that quit your corporate job and just enjoy your life, live on your own terms? Right? And it's also trending so much on Instagram. People think that, wow, if we leave our jobs, life will become so happening," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Akriti said that during her five years in the corporate world, her job had helped her handle two medical emergencies, travel extensively and spend on trips with her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akriti said that during her five years in the corporate world, her job had helped her handle two medical emergencies, travel extensively and spend on trips with her family. {{/usCountry}}

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"It has been more than five years for me working in corporate, and in these five years, I have paid for two medical emergencies, travelled a lot, travelled with my family too, and done so many other things, right? I have built my life and my freedom on my own terms," she added.

‘You cannot demean others’ work’

Recalling a conversation with someone who questioned why she continued working a job while they preferred running a business, Akriti said people should not look down upon someone else’s way of earning a living.

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"And I was like, good for you if you are doing that, but you cannot demean others' work. Let me tell you, whatever you do in your life, you provide some value, and in return, you receive some value. Whether it's a job or a business," she said.

She described both employment and entrepreneurship as forms of "value exchange", pointing out that businesses solve customers’ problems while employees solve problems for clients or organisations.

Akriti further said a 9-to-5 should not automatically be considered bad simply because entrepreneurship appears more attractive online.

"Fine, it can be toxic, it could be anything, but as long as it is paying your bills and managing your home, it's fine, right? On the side, learn some other skills, start your side hustle on the side, that's good. But demeaning any kind of work is not wise at all."

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The post drew several supportive reactions from users who agreed with her take on corporate work. One person wrote, "This is such a refreshing perspective." Another commented, "Work is work, no matter the format." A third said, "A job deserves respect too." Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "This needed to be said."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)