Builder M3M denies Gurugram Trump Towers resident's 'house arrest' allegation

Varun Suhag, a resident of Trump Towers in Gurugram, has claimed that he and his family were put under “house arrest” by M3M Builders — a claim that M3M has denied. In social media videos shared on Sunday, Suhag alleged that the lift access to his 36th floor home in Trump Towers was deactivated by M3M, the project developer of Trump Towers in Gurugram’s Sector 65.

Varun Suhag had accused M3M Group of putting him under 'house arrest' by denying him lift access. (X/@varunsuhag)

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Suhag alleged that he was forced to call the building helpdesk every time he needed to access the lift — and the wait time often stretched to 30 minutes. He also claimed that the building staff had banned delivery agents, visitors, personal vehicles, and goods from entering his flat under orders from management.

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He shared an update on November 1 saying that “the builder sent someone and activated the lift” after his videos gained tractions online.

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M3M Group responds

{{^usCountry}} In a statement shared with HT.com, M3M dismissed allegations of house arrest and claimed that the family was never prevented from leaving their apartment or accessing common areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement shared with HT.com, M3M dismissed allegations of house arrest and claimed that the family was never prevented from leaving their apartment or accessing common areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead, M3M said, the lift restrictions were part of a uniform security measure introduced because more than 200 workers were entering the tower daily for interior fit-out work in unoccupied apartments.

M3M said that because of this, floor-level lift access was enabled only for occupied apartments to protect the privacy and security of existing residents.

“M3M India categorically denies the allegation that a resident of Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram, or any member of his family was placed under ‘house arrest’... At no point was the resident or his family restricted from leaving their apartment or accessing the building’s common areas,” M3M said in a statement to HT.com.

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“The lift arrangement was a security and access-control measure applied uniformly to apartments where occupancy had not yet commenced. With over 200 workers entering the tower each day to undertake interior fit-out works commissioned by homeowners, floor-level lift calling was enabled only for occupied apartments. This arrangement regulated the movement of fit-out personnel across residential floors and safeguarded the security and privacy of families already residing in the tower,” the Gurugram-based builders claimed.

Varun Suhag’s allegations

Varun Suhag, on the other hand, shared a series of posts on X where he claimed that he was staying on the 36th floor of Trump Towers.

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“I was renting a flat, I am paying EMI for Trump Towers loan. I am paying maintenance charges here at Trump. As per M3M and government of Haryana, the building is complete and safe to occupy, hence I am staying here,” he wrote on X.

“People can see the reality of things with their own eyes. Law and order and justice is in bad [sic],” he added.

In another post, he alleged that he had no personal enmity with Pankaj Bansal, promoter and director of M3M Group.

He also claimed that Trump Towers had received “Occupancy Certificate and Competition Certificate” despite the building being under construction.

“I have no personal enmity with Mr. Pankaj Bansal. I have filed a case in RERA for delayed possession charges, as the project was to be completed in dec 2024. Even though the building still remains under construction, I don't know how they have received the Occupancy Certificate and Competition Certificate,” Suhag wrote.

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The Trump Towers resident further said that he had lived in Dubai for three years, but never faced such issues there. He contrasted Dubai with his experience of living in India.

“I've always been a good tenant, owner, resident, have no undisputed unpaid bills ever. I've lived in Dubai for 3 years, never faced any issues. India is a daily struggle,” Suhag said.

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Read M3M’s full statement below:

M3M India categorically denies the allegation that a resident of Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram, or any member of his family was placed under “house arrest”. The narrative being circulated on social media is misleading and misrepresents the facts.

At no point was the resident or his family restricted from leaving their apartment or accessing the building’s common areas. The tower’s lifts remained operational throughout and could be called from all other floors. The apartment is served by two main elevators. Both staircases, designated as fire and emergency exits, remained accessible at all times, and no emergency or safety facility was restricted.

The lift arrangement was a security and access-control measure applied uniformly to apartments where occupancy had not yet commenced. With over 200 workers entering the tower each day to undertake interior fit-out works commissioned by homeowners, floor-level lift calling was enabled only for occupied apartments. This arrangement regulated the movement of fit-out personnel across residential floors and safeguarded the security and privacy of families already residing in the tower.

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The homeowner was informed of this arrangement by email dated 3 October 2026. The communication explained that floor-level lift calling was enabled only for occupied apartments and that the Lift Operating Panel serving his apartment would be activated once he was ready to move in. Direct lift access from his floor has since been activated.

Approximately 50 families are already residing in the tower without any hassle and enjoying services provided by Roseate, a five-star hospitality chain. Their comfort, security and day-to-day living experience remain central to the tower’s operations.

It is unfortunate that a standard security measure, introduced to protect residents during ongoing fit-out works, has been portrayed as confinement.

M3M India remains committed to the safety, security, privacy and well-being of all its residents. Our team remains available to engage constructively with the homeowner and address any concerns.

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