M3M and Smartworld bring homes under ₹3 Crore together at the “Homes Under 3 Cr. Fest”

In the Gurgaon market, where homes priced at ₹5 crore and above are common, buyers with more modest budgets may have fewer options and often need to make compromises. . The event, scheduled for September 26-27, promises to broaden choices in prime locations for those on a budget.

3 Crore Rupees is not a small budget, yet people have to compromise, sometimes with the location, amenities, or development. In some cases, buyers are asked to stretch their budget, if they refuse to compromise.

Buyers in this segment, however, may be looking for a better choice. The “Homes Under 3 Cr. Fest” aims to offer more options within this price range. .

What is this Fest about? M3M and Smartworld are trying to flip the equation, in favour of buyers with this kind of budget, with their “Homes Under 3 Cr. Fest”, bringing together multiple residential options below ₹3 crore across some of Gurgaon’s residential corridors, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and off Dwarka Expressway.

The two-day event, scheduled for September 26 and 27 at M3M Gallery 77, Sector 77, Gurugram, is built around a simple proposition: What if 3 crore Rupees didn’t mean compromise but choice?

The 3 crore rupees opportunity in Gurgaon’s:

Gurgaon’s housing market has moved sharply upmarket.

As 5 crore Rupees plus homes dominate the luxury conversation, there remains a sizable and aspirational pool of buyers with 2 to 3 crore Rupees to spend and expectations to match.

This includes first-time homeowners, dual-income couples, young families, professionals currently renting in condominiums, and buyers looking to upgrade without doubling their housing budget.

For them, the opportunity isn’t simply to find four walls within 3 crore rupees. It is to find a home that feels worth spending 3 crore rupees on. Prime location, connectivity, a clubhouse, landscaped greens, usable amenities , and a lifestyle that feels like an upgrade-is what a buyer will be getting in the 3 crore rupees budget.

Power to choose:

Instead of presenting buyers with positioned apartments, M3M and Smartworld are bringing together different residential experiences-including golf living, forest living, resort-style living, active living, and more-within the same broad budget.

Then comes another choice: where?

Golf Course Extension Road. SPR. Off Dwarka Expressway. These corridors are also at the centre of Gurugram’s current development cycle. GCER, SPR and Dwarka Expressway together accounted for nearly 70% of Gurugram’s new launches in H1 2026, according to a Savills India report.

Bringing together multiple homes priced below ₹3 crore across these corridors offers buyers a wider range of options during the festive season. . It puts choice and timing in the hands of the buyer with this particular budget. Buyers can compare locations, developments and lifestyles and decide what works best for them. With these homes located in Gurgaon’s future-facing growth corridors, the sub-3 crore rupees price point is great. However, as these micro-markets evolve, the bigger question is how long opportunities like these will remain on this side of the 3 crore-mark.

Rent or buy? Make the prudent call.

The opportunity could be significant for Gurgaon’s first-time homebuyers.

A generation of young professionals and dual-income households has built their lives in Gurgaon while continuing to rent. Many already live in good condominiums and have grown accustomed to clubhouses, pools, gyms, landscaped greens, security and proximity to work.

For them, buying their first home cannot feel like stepping backwards simply to become an owner.

It has to feel like an upgrade. More quality choices below in the said budget could make that decision considerably easier.

A young couple doesn’t necessarily have to push their budget upwards of 3 crore rupees to find a premium lifestyle. Instead, they can compare different residential formats and locations while staying within a financial threshold they have already decided is comfortable.

For first-time homeowners, there is also a longer-term dimension. The home they buy today can serve as both a place to live and a long-term asset.

Making the move easier

The “Homes Under 3 Cr. Fest” addresses the upfront commitment. On applicable inventory, a 20:80 payment structure allows eligible buyers to pay 20% initially and the balance later, as per the respective project terms.

Limited-period booking benefits across eligible homes also include international holidays, iPhones, gold coins and maintenance waivers, subject to applicable terms.

Those benefits add another layer to the proposition, particularly for buyers who have been considering a purchase and waiting for the ideal opportunity to make their move.

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