‘Mehnat sabki khaas hai’: Bengaluru woman biker gives chocolate to female auto driver, praises her hard work
A Bengaluru woman surprises a female auto driver with chocolate in traffic, sparking heartwarming reactions online.
A woman biker in Bengaluru won hearts online after she gave a chocolate to a female auto-rickshaw driver while the two were stuck in heavy traffic. The small gesture, captured on video, has drawn praise from social media users.
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The video was shared on Instagram by Alisha Ansari and shows her stopping amid traffic when she notices a woman driving an auto-rickshaw nearby.
Woman biker sends chocolate to auto driver
In the clip, Ansari takes out a chocolate from her motorcycle’s tank bag and asks a scooter rider next to her to pass it on to the auto driver.
The scooter rider then hands the chocolate to the woman driving the auto-rickshaw. After seeing that the chocolate has reached her, Ansari gives a thumbs-up.
She then turns towards the camera and speaks about women who take up demanding jobs and work hard to support their children, families and parents.
The gesture may have been simple, but it quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom praised Ansari for acknowledging the efforts of another working woman.
Ansari shared the video with the caption, “Women ho ya men, mehnat sabki khaas hai.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip received several heartwarming reactions from viewers, with many appreciating the moment of kindness in the middle of a traffic jam.
One user wrote, “Such a wholesome moment in the middle of traffic.” Another said, “Women supporting women is always beautiful to see.” A third commented, “A small gesture, but it says so much.” Another viewer added, “This genuinely made me smile.”
The video has struck a chord with people for showing how a small act of appreciation can make an otherwise ordinary moment feel special.
Amid Bengaluru’s often hectic traffic, the brief exchange between the two women offered a feel-good moment that social media users were quick to appreciate.
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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More