Hardik Pandya’s ‘phone kappo’ echoes in Mumbai Police’s road safety initiative

After India achieved a resounding victory against Pakistan by seven wickets, Hardik Pandya took on the role of an anchor, conducting candid interviews with his fellow players. While attempting to interview Ravindra Jadeja, he found him on a phone call. In response, Pandya humorously said, “Phone kappo.” This playful moment caught the attention of Mumbai Police, who used it as an opportunity to address road safety.

Hardik Pandya interviewing Ravindra Jadeja. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we spot you on the phone while driving,” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Pandya approaching Jadeja. He then says, “Phone pe hai, to phone kappo [are you on a call? Disconnect it]’. Mumbai Police used this to share how they react when they see the public talking over the phone while driving.

Watch the video shared by Mumbai Police here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since clocked in 1.7 lakh views and still counting. Additionally, it has accumulated a flurry of reactions from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Hardik Pandya going places,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Epic this one. 100 to admin.”

“I’m always impressed with this page’s creative team & their dedication to make Mumbai Police a brand,” posted a third.

Many even reacted to the video using laughing emoticons.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON