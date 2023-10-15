Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Hardik Pandya’s ‘phone kappo’ echoes in Mumbai Police’s road safety initiative

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 15, 2023 03:55 PM IST

“Epic this one. 100 to admin,” wrote an individual while reacting to the post shared by Mumbai Police on road safety.

After India achieved a resounding victory against Pakistan by seven wickets, Hardik Pandya took on the role of an anchor, conducting candid interviews with his fellow players. While attempting to interview Ravindra Jadeja, he found him on a phone call. In response, Pandya humorously said, “Phone kappo.” This playful moment caught the attention of Mumbai Police, who used it as an opportunity to address road safety.

Hardik Pandya interviewing Ravindra Jadeja. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“When we spot you on the phone while driving,” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Pandya approaching Jadeja. He then says, “Phone pe hai, to phone kappo [are you on a call? Disconnect it]’. Mumbai Police used this to share how they react when they see the public talking over the phone while driving.

Watch the video shared by Mumbai Police here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since clocked in 1.7 lakh views and still counting. Additionally, it has accumulated a flurry of reactions from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Hardik Pandya going places,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Epic this one. 100 to admin.”

“I’m always impressed with this page’s creative team & their dedication to make Mumbai Police a brand,” posted a third.

Many even reacted to the video using laughing emoticons.

