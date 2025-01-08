Harry Potter genetics to Detective Conan chemistry: Chinese universities introduce quirky courses

A growing trend of unique and unconventional courses at Chinese universities is drawing attention for their innovative approach to learning. These courses challenge traditional academic boundaries and incorporate playful, fun-loving elements into their curriculums. While often rooted in natural and social sciences, the courses cater to student interests by blending education with entertainment. In 2016, Fujian Normal University introduced a highly interactive course called Dynastic Time Travel.(Pixabay )

According to the South China Morning Post, one such course that has become famous for its unusual content is Harry Potter and Genetics, introduced in 2012 at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. The course, affectionately known as a “legendary elective” by students, explores the genetics of the magical world of Harry Potter. It targets Harry Potter fans and introduces fundamental biological concepts through the lens of the wizarding world. Offered for one credit and limited to just 100 students, the course aims to spark students’ interest in biology, with professor Chen from the School of Medicine at the helm. Chen, a self-proclaimed Harry Potter enthusiast, explained: “Many researchers worldwide utilise the Harry Potter universe as a model for conducting serious scientific studies in a way that is both engaging and accessible. This approach has greatly inspired me.”

Another playful yet educational course, Detective Conan and Chemistry, was launched in 2012 at Central South University in Changsha. Designed by associate professor Xu Hai from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, this course uses the popular Japanese detective manga series Detective Conan to teach chemical concepts. The course combines engaging storytelling with scientific principles, using the mysteries from the manga to deepen students’ understanding of chemistry. In addition to chemistry lessons, the course includes discussions on the relationships between the series' characters, making it popular among fans of Detective Conan.

Dynastic Time Travel

In 2016, Fujian Normal University introduced a highly interactive course called Dynastic Time Travel, which immerses students in ancient Chinese culture. This course covers various aspects of pre-Qin history, including cuisine, architecture, and social customs. Professor Pan, who leads the course, adopts the role of a pre-Qin-era waiter during one of the lessons. In a humorous instance, when a student ordered a spicy fish dish, Pan served only "clear soup, boiled fish," explaining that chili peppers did not exist in that era. Instead of traditional exams, students are required to write a time-travel novel or an essay demonstrating their understanding of the history they’ve learnt.

The course has been extremely popular, often drawing more than 300 students, including some who were not officially enrolled. One of the students commented, “Nowadays, isn’t everyone fond of time-travel dramas? After attending professor Pan’s lectures, we can identify the historical inaccuracies in TV dramas. This teaching method teaches us to respect history.”

In 2013, Nanchang University in northern China launched a course focused on the popular Chinese card game Three Kingdoms Kill. Inspired by its use as an elective at UC Berkeley in the United States, the course was designed to teach students about traditional Chinese culture. Professor Rao Feng, a fan of the game, explained: “I want to promote the Three Kingdoms Kill game through this course by using a new format to explain traditional culture and guide students to read the real history of China.” The course quickly gained popularity, originally designed for 200 students but eventually attracting nearly 300. Professor Rao sees these niche courses as part of a broader reform in education, stating, “The new forms of university elective courses represent a reform. As long as the courses are substantive and can educate while entertaining, they are acceptable.”

