Harsh Goenka asks people to suggest caption for snake-shaped shoes. Kiku Sharda, Adnan Sami reply

RPG Group chairperson Harsh Goenka is an avid Twitter user. He recently took to the micro-blogging site to share a video of a man flaunting his one-of-a-kind shoes. He even asked his 1.7 million followers to suggest a caption for the video. The tweet soon grabbed the attention of many and prompted them to post hilarious comments. Singer Adnan Sami and actor Kiku Sharda also reacted to Goenka’s hilarious share and dropped witty responses.

“Caption please…,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a video on Twitter. The video captures an individual wearing bizarre shoes having protruding snake heads. A text overlay on the video reads, “What are y’all calling these?” It also accompanies a flushed face emoticon.

Watch the video below:

The tweet was shared a day ago. It has since received more than 6.1 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated hilarious responses from people, including singer Adnan Sami and actor Kiku Sharda.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Actor Kiku Sharda reacted and wrote, “Let the owner decide, they are Hisssss shoes.” To this, Harsh Goenka replied, “Haha.” Singer Adnan Sami also reacted to the video. He posted, “Shoes that became ‘Happy’!” A Twitter user shared, “Snike.” Goenka replied to his comment with an ok hand emoji. “Introducing the ‘Hiss’ style collection. It’s beyond a ‘shoe bite’!” added another. “Snakers,” joined a third. “Sna(k)didas,” expressed a fourth.

