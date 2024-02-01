Harsh Goenka gives Bollywood twist to Budget 2024, calls it 'Gadar against poverty'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 today, February 1. As she addressed various aspects including governance, women's and youth empowerment, tourism, and more, a flurry of reactions flooded X. Now, Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, has also posted his thoughts on the budget - but with a funny and filmy twist. Harsh Goenka shared his thoughts on interim budget 2024 on X.(I)

"#Budget2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession; is a Gadar against poverty and friendly for India’s Jawaan ensuring that no one is left 12th Fail. With measures on inclusion, education and employment for youth and welfare of the masses, Bahadur work by our Salaar FM Nirmala Sitharaman," wrote Goenka in his tweet. (Also Read: Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu fed dahi cheeni to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman)

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at his post here:

Goenka shared his post a few hours ago on X. Since then, it has gained more than 41,000 views and close to 400 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared mixed reactions. (Also Read: X reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman’s short Budget 2024 speech)

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "Sir, basically you are saying it's just a showbiz."

A second posted, "Looks like you are watching a lot of movies these days."

A third shared, "Can’t expect more in a pre-election budget. FM has nicely explained the progress in the last five years. Let us wish FM @nsitharaman all the very best to present the next full budget after the election. It will also be a record. Best wishes to our @FinMinIndia and @PMOIndia, @narendramodi."

A fourth said, “Thoda jyada Bollywood reference ho gaya (The Bollywood reference is a little too much).”

"Budget is nothing without holistic and proper implementation," posted a fifth.