Harsh Goenka reacts to SRK's gesture of helping Asha Bhosle during the World Cup Final. Watch

During the final of the ICC Men's World Cup between India and Australia, several celebrities graced the event, including Shah Rukh Khan and Asha Bhosle. Now, a video of the two attending the match was shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X. Not only that, but Goenka also praised Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen helping Bhosle.

SRK picks up cup for Asha Bhosle. (X/@hvgoenka)

"The only heartwarming scene I have seen in the #INDvsAUSfinal," wrote Harsh Goenka on X. In the video he shared, you can see SRK and Bhosle in a conversation. Then, as Bhosle picks up a cup, SRK immediately comes forward to help her and take the cup from her hands. He then gets up and hands it over to a helper who is standing nearby. The video ends with SRK asking something to Bhosle. (Also Read: Fans emotional as India loses World Cup final against Australia)

Watch the video shared by Goenka here:

This post was shared on November 19. Since being posted, it has garnered more than six lakh views. The share also has over 10,000 likes and numerous comments. Many appreciated SRK's kindness in the comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Being humble and respectful is supposed to be the normal quality in every human being!"

A second shared, "King Khan is a pure soul."

"That is why he is the real KING," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "A true gentleman."

A fifth added, "Such a lovely human being he is."