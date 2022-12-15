Home / Trending / Harsh Goenka shares his wishes for this year, asks Santa not to mix them up

Harsh Goenka shares his wishes for this year, asks Santa not to mix them up

trending
Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Harsh Goenka asks Santa to grant him a ‘fat bank account’ and a ‘skinny body’ in the coming year.

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his wishes for the coming year.
Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share his wishes for the coming year.(RPG Group)
ByArfa Javaid

Christmas is just around the corner, and people are jotting down the wishes they want Santa to grant for the coming year. Turns out, RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka is among those people. The billionaire businessman took to Twitter to share his wishes for the year that he wants Santa to fulfil. It involves a ‘fat bank account’ and a ‘skinny body’.

“My wish from Santa,” read the caption of the photo shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka. The text embroidered on the piece of cloth reads, “Dear Santa, all I want is a fat bank account and a skinny body. Please don't mix it up again like last year!”

Take a look at his Twitter post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, the post has gathered more than 3,100 likes. It has also collected hundreds of retweets and several comments.

“You are doing great. Don't unnecessarily confuse Santa and get that mixed up,” posted an individual. “Haha!! Oh no pls, he gets it wrong every year for me,” shared another. “Ask one thing at a time from Santa, he listened you rightly for the fat bank account sir,” commented a third.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

