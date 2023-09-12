Harsh Goenka shares ISRO Chairman's salary, asks people if it is ‘fair’

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss ISRO Chairman S Somanath's salary. He not only asked people if it was a fair monthly income but also stated about S Somanath's passion for science and research.

Harsh Goenka shared a tweet on ISRO Chairman's salary.

"Chairman of ISRO, Somanath’s salary is ₹2.5 lakhs month. Is it right and fair? Let’s understand people like him are motivated by factors beyond money. They do what they do for their passion and dedication to science and research, for national pride to contribute to their country, and for personal fulfillment in terms of achieving their purpose. I bow my head to dedicated people like him!" wrote Harsh Goenka on X. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka's post on 'people complaining about unemployment' sparks debate)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on September 12. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The share also has more than 8,000 likes. Several flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "It should also depend upon other perks like home, car, servants and other nonmonetary fringes. But as you said, he doesn’t find money as the biggest motivation. For him, success and nation’s pride is the biggest factor."

A second added, "Absolutely! The dedication and passion of individuals like Chairman Somanath at ISRO are immeasurable. Their work goes beyond monetary rewards, driven by a deep commitment to science, research, and the betterment of their nation. They are true inspirations, and their contributions to society are invaluable."

"Indeed. Such brilliant minds are driven by passion and purpose. But the salary quoted by you is perhaps the basic pay only. The other perks and allowances need to be added, too. Scientists are adequately well looked after, and they truly deserve it. Yes, it is also the fact that they could have earned many times over in the private sector. But that is also true for doctors, judges, researchers, and many other professionals," expressed another.

A fourth shared, "I totally agree. However one has to understand that it's a government job & they have a pay structure applicable to all government employees. Be it ISRO, DAE, etc. So we in the private sector can only sympathize with them."