Haryana student tries to sneak girl into boys’ hostel by hiding her in suitcase, caught. Viral video

A student from a private university in Haryana was caught trying to sneak a girl into a boys’ hostel by hiding her in a suitcase. Footage that has gone massively viral online shows hostel security opening the suitcase to reveal the girl sitting inside. A girl was hiding inside a suitcase to sneak into the boys' hostel (X/@gharkekalesh)

The incident took place at OP Jindal Global University in Haryana's Sonipat, reported India Today.

The viral video

In the video that has gone viral online, several people can be seen standing in what appears to be a corridor in a hostel. The people, including male and female security guards, surround a large black suitcase. They discuss something before the women security guards move to unzip the suitcase, revealing the girl sitting inside.

Unverified rumours circulating online suggest that a male student of the university was trying to sneak his girlfriend into the boys’ hostel. However, the plan failed during transport - when the suitcase hit a bump and the girl sitting inside cried out in pain.

Hearing her voice, hostel security jumped into action and unzipped the suitcase. Footage of the big reveal has garnered over 1 million views and hundreds of amused comments on X.

University’s response

OP Jindal Global University confirmed the incident in a statement to India Today. The university's Public Relations Officer (PRO) said it was a case of students being "mischievous."

“Our students were just being mischievous, and because our security is tight, the student was caught. It’s not a big deal. Our security is always strict, and no one has filed any sort of complaint regarding the matter,” the PRO said.

It is not clear whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the students involved in the incident.

(Also read: Netflix star's pre-surgery passport photo shocks airport officials: ‘I was barred from entering’)