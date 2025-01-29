Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: PU boys hostel warden removed over caste discrimination allegations; probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 29, 2025 10:12 AM IST

As per an order issued by dean students’ welfare Amit Chauhan, a meeting was held on Monday with research scholar Shishpal, who has been holding protests about this issue outside the hostel at Panjab University, Chandigarh

The warden of Boys Hostel Number 5 at Panjab University (PU) was removed from his post on Tuesday after a research scholar at the university lodged a complaint against professor JS Sehrawat alleging caste-based discrimination. An inquiry into the matter was being conducted by PU authorities. The charge of the hostel has been now given to Harbhinder Singh, warden of Boys Hostel Number 1, as an additional charge.

Professor JS Sehrawat has allegedly complained to the SC/ST cell of PU, Chandigarh, against the research scholar for lodging a complaint against him. However, he remained unavailable for comments on Tuesday despite multiple attempts to reach out to him. (HT Photo)
Professor JS Sehrawat has allegedly complained to the SC/ST cell of PU, Chandigarh, against the research scholar for lodging a complaint against him. However, he remained unavailable for comments on Tuesday despite multiple attempts to reach out to him. (HT Photo)

As per an order issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan, a meeting was held on Monday with research scholar Shishpal, who has been holding protests about this issue outside the hostel. Chauhan, who is also part of a committee set up to look into the issue, said, “Right now, an inquiry into the incident is ongoing, however, it was decided to take the warden charge from Sehrawat.”

Sehrawat has also allegedly complained to the SC/ST cell of PU against the research scholar. However, he remained unavailable for comments on Tuesday despite multiple attempts to reach out to him.

Regarding the allegations of the research scholar, the DSW has written to the SC/ST cell in which allegations made by Shishpal have been enclosed. While making casteist remarks, he alleged that Sehrawat had taken the signatures of cleaners and workers of the hostel on a blank paper to allegedly fabricate a complaint against Shishpal. The research scholar has also alleged that the warden used to discriminate among the residents based on caste. He alleged that he also intimidates students and scholars.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On