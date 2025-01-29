Chandigarh: PU boys hostel warden removed over caste discrimination allegations; probe on

The warden of Boys Hostel Number 5 at Panjab University (PU) was removed from his post on Tuesday after a research scholar at the university lodged a complaint against professor JS Sehrawat alleging caste-based discrimination. An inquiry into the matter was being conducted by PU authorities. The charge of the hostel has been now given to Harbhinder Singh, warden of Boys Hostel Number 1, as an additional charge. Professor JS Sehrawat has allegedly complained to the SC/ST cell of PU, Chandigarh, against the research scholar for lodging a complaint against him. However, he remained unavailable for comments on Tuesday despite multiple attempts to reach out to him. (HT Photo)

As per an order issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan, a meeting was held on Monday with research scholar Shishpal, who has been holding protests about this issue outside the hostel. Chauhan, who is also part of a committee set up to look into the issue, said, “Right now, an inquiry into the incident is ongoing, however, it was decided to take the warden charge from Sehrawat.”

Sehrawat has also allegedly complained to the SC/ST cell of PU against the research scholar. However, he remained unavailable for comments on Tuesday despite multiple attempts to reach out to him.

Regarding the allegations of the research scholar, the DSW has written to the SC/ST cell in which allegations made by Shishpal have been enclosed. While making casteist remarks, he alleged that Sehrawat had taken the signatures of cleaners and workers of the hostel on a blank paper to allegedly fabricate a complaint against Shishpal. The research scholar has also alleged that the warden used to discriminate among the residents based on caste. He alleged that he also intimidates students and scholars.