'He had no way to call me': Bengaluru student praises BMTC conductor for returning lost wallet

A Bengaluru college student's experience after misplacing a wallet on a BMTC bus is winning praise online. The Reddit post, which recounts an unexpected encounter at a bus depot, has left many applauding an honest conductor.

An honest BMTC conductor's gesture has touched social media users. (Reddit)

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The Reddit user explained that they lost their wallet while travelling on a 234A BMTC bus heading to Ullala Satellite Town depot. They only realised it was missing the following morning.

"I lost my wallet yesterday on the 234A bus heading to Ullala Satellite Town depot. I only realised it was missing the next morning. I am a college student, so it just had my bus pass, metro card, and a little cash," the user wrote.

They decided to visit the depot later that day and enquire at the timekeeper's office to see if anyone had handed it in.

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{{^usCountry}} "While I was asking around, a conductor actually recognised my face and called me by my name. Turns out he had found the wallet and was holding onto it. He said he had no way to call me, but his plan was to check with the main depot the next day to find my contact information, or drop it off at my college if that did not work," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While I was asking around, a conductor actually recognised my face and called me by my name. Turns out he had found the wallet and was holding onto it. He said he had no way to call me, but his plan was to check with the main depot the next day to find my contact information, or drop it off at my college if that did not work," the post read. {{/usCountry}}

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The student concluded the post with a recommendation for fellow commuters, writing, "If you ever lose something on a BMTC bus, definitely go and check with the timekeeper or station master at the route's main depot. The staff and conductors are actually really helpful."

Read the full story here.

How did social media react?

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The story struck a chord with many Reddit users, who applauded the conductor's honesty and shared their own experiences with BMTC staff.

One user commented, "That conductor is a very kind soul."

Another shared, "I too have been the recipient of kindness from a BMTC conductor and driver. They have a tough job. My best wishes."

A third user recalled losing a phone in 2019, writing, "I had to get on a bus because my Bounce scooter stopped midway. I later realised I had dropped my OnePlus 3T. The bus staff helped me find the depot, and I got my phone back from under the seat. My finances were tight back then, so it meant a lot."

Not everyone had a similar experience. One commenter wrote, "That's very kind of the conductor. I had a completely opposite experience. I realised I had left my wallet on a bus just two minutes after getting off. I even filed a complaint through the BMTC portal, but nothing could be be done."

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Another user described how they recovered a wallet left in an autorickshaw only after repeated follow ups with the driver. "He kept saying he would come but never showed up. In the end, I had to pay ₹1,500 to get it back. There was no cash in it, only my cards. I still do not know how to feel about it."

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Many users said the post was a refreshing reminder that acts of honesty and kindness still exist in everyday life, especially in a busy city like Bengaluru.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)