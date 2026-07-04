'He was scared to reschedule': Recruiter pauses interview after candidate arrives from hospital

The pressure to secure a job can often push candidates to put their health on the line. A recent LinkedIn post has struck a chord online after a recruiter shared how a candidate attended an interview immediately after being discharged from hospital because he feared losing the opportunity. The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, (Representative Image)

The post was shared by LinkedIn user Juhi Bhatia, who recalled interviewing a candidate who appeared unusually low on energy.

"I had an interview with a candidate, and he seemed very low on energy. After a few minutes, I couldn't stop myself from asking if he was okay. He told me he had just been discharged from the hospital. I paused the interview and asked him why he hadn't requested a reschedule. He said he was scared to reschedule because he really needed the job. That broke my heart.

(Also Read: 'He drove an auto for 35 years so we could study': Daughter’s tribute to father goes viral)

"It is heartbreaking to see what people face in today's job market, feeling like they cannot take time to rest because they fear losing an opportunity. We rescheduled the interview, and I assured him it would not affect his candidacy or chances for the role. Let us all try our best to create a hiring process where people are treated with care, understanding and, above all, as human beings," she wrote.

Internet praises recruiter's empathy The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, who praised the recruiter for prioritising compassion over process.

"That candidate's fear is something I see constantly from the other side of the table. Job seekers have internalised the idea that any sign of vulnerability, even being discharged from hospital, will be seen as unreliability rather than honesty. What you did in that moment matters more than most interview feedback ever will. The market needs more recruiters who pause to ask, 'Are you okay?' before asking, 'Are you qualified?' Thank you for sharing this," one user commented.

Another wrote, "It is alarming how the fear of losing opportunities can overshadow basic human decency. Let us challenge this toxic job market mentality together."

Take a look: