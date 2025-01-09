Heart-stopping moment caught on camera as motorcyclist crashes into oncoming rider

A motorcycle vlogger’s video of a high-speed crash has gone viral, leaving viewers stunned, sparking a debate over road safety. The video, which was shared on the microblogging platform, captures the vlogger speeding down a busy road while filming his ride. As he maneouvers dangerously close to other vehicles, a terrifying moment occurs. The biker collides head-on with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction. Both riders are violently thrown from their bikes, crashing to the ground with a sickening thud, narrowly escaping serious injury or worse. The video sparked a debate on social media. (X/@Gharkakalesh)

The video’s shocking visuals have ignited a flurry of reactions online, with many expressing concern over the dangerous stunt. Some viewers criticized the vlogger's reckless behavior, pointing out the irresponsibility of speeding in a public area, especially while recording. "Speeding on public roads isn’t thrilling—it’s irresponsible," one user commented. Others debated the blame, with some suggesting that both riders could have exercised better caution.

Take a look at the video:

A user commented, “According to the rules, vehicles going straight on a carriageway have right of way over vehicles making a turn. So as per rules ‘dashcam’ had right of way, the other biker should have yielded/waited before making the right turn. It’s a different rule that camera biker was overspeeding in a busy 2-lane roadway, and hence should get a Challan/penalty for it.”

Another wrote, “The guy who hits is at fault, always”

A user commented, “In an ideal world, the mistake is of the one making the turn. In the context of India, you have to be slow at intersections, so the mistake is of the one going straight.”

A user noted, “Both are at fault, riding a bike above 40 kmph is a missed call to Yamraaj. He will either pick you or someone else.”

The location of the video has not been confirmed.

