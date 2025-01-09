Woman dies in Tirupati stampede, husband finds out from viral video: ‘We looked desperately…’

Six people died and several others were injured in the Tirupati stampede incident on Wednesday. Among those who died was Shanthi, a woman from Visakhapatnam who had travelled to Tirupati temple with her husband and son on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. A stampede-like situation occurred at Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tokens, in Tirupati on Wednesday. Reportedly, four devotees died in the incident. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

However, what should have been a joyous trip for the family took a tragic turn on late Wednesday, when Shanthi lost her life in the stampede. According to NDTV, Shanthi, her husband Venkatesh, and their son had lined up near the Vishnu Niwasam at Tirupati to collect tokens for the special 'darshan'.

At one point, another woman in the queue started feeling unwell. Chaos unfolded when authorities opened a gate to bring the woman outside. Hundreds of devotees, thinking that the gate had opened for tokens, tried to exit, leading to the stampede.

“We desperately looked in hospitals”

Shanthi was among the six people who died in the stampede at Tirupati.

Her husband Venkatesh found out about her death from a viral video.

"The police management was very poor. My wife was ahead in the queue. We did not even realise that she had fallen. After the stampede, we desperately looked for her at hospitals, but we could not locate her. We found out about her death from a viral video," he told NDTV.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called a review meeting on Thursday after six people were killed in the Tirupati stampede, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson said.

CM Chandrababu Naidu is also due to meet the families of the deceased later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences. "Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones," PM Modi wrote on X.

