Bengaluru road rage: Viral dashcam video shows man climbing on car and kicking windshield in traffic

In yet another road rage incident in Bengaluru captured on a dashcam in Koramangala has gone viral on social media. The entire incident was caught on the dashcam of another vehicle stuck in traffic.(X/ @3rdEyeDude)

The video, recorded a few days ago and shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows two men on a two-wheeler confronting a cab in heavy traffic, which quickly escalates into a dramatic act of vandalism.

While it’s unclear what triggered the confrontation, the video shows one of the men walking up to the cab driver’s side and attempting to open the door. Meanwhile, the other man climbs onto the car’s bonnet and aggressively kicks the windshield, trying to damage it.

Check out the video here:

The entire incident was caught on the dashcam of another vehicle stuck in traffic, providing a clear view of the shocking attack. In the end, the cab driver is seen quickly driving off, managing to dodge the men and escape the scene.

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling for stricter action against road rage and reckless behavior on the streets.

How did the X users react?

X users reacted strongly to the video, with some commenting on the growing frequency of such incidents in Bengaluru. "These are common in Bengaluru nowadays," one user noted. Others pointed out that these situations are not unique to the city but are more visible due to the widespread use of dashcams. "These incidents happen everywhere in the country. You get to see more of these in Bengaluru because many use dashcams," another user remarked.

Some expressed concern over the brazenness of the act, questioning how the perpetrators could act so fearlessly in public. "How come they are doing this in public so fearlessly? There are cameras at the main road signals, and they don't seem to bother," one user observed.

