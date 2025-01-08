Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'20 men are paying for entire bus': Bengaluru man questions fairness of freebies in viral post

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jan 08, 2025 01:06 PM IST

Shakti is one of the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress government after coming to power in 2023.

Amid growing debates over the freebies offered by the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, a Bengaluru resident on Wednesday questioned the fairness and sustainability of the state’s free bus service for women, igniting a viral debate online.

Transport department data tells ridership and revenue have increased after the roll of Shakti scheme. (Representational Image)(PTI)
Transport department data tells ridership and revenue have increased after the roll of Shakti scheme. (Representational Image)(PTI)

Kiran Kumar shared his experience of taking an early morning KSRTC bus from Bengaluru to Mysuru, a ‘comfortable’ journey on a ‘world-class’ highway that cost him 210. However, during the trip, he couldn’t help but observe the disparity in the fare distribution.

Check out his post here:

"Nearly 30 of the 50 passengers were women," Kumar wrote, adding that they were able to travel free simply by showing their Aadhar card. This, he argued, raised fundamental questions about fairness and equality. "Is this fair? Is it equality?" he asked.

He pointed out that the 20 male passengers, who were paying for the ride, were essentially shouldering the cost of the entire bus. He questioned the fairness of the policy.

One particular moment on the bus stood out to him. Kumar noticed an elderly man struggling to find notes to pay the fare, while a young woman, seemingly well-off and on a video call, was traveling for free. "Is that fair?" Kumar questioned, wondering about the implications of such a policy.

The post continued with Kumar asking why, if the state had a surplus income, the free bus service couldn’t be expanded to include all passengers. "Why not make it free for these 20 men as well?" he proposed, suggesting a universal free bus service similar to an airport shuttle.

Highlighting what he saw as an inconsistency in the welfare system, Kumar remarked that subsidies are typically aimed at those who cannot afford services. In contrast, he observed that the women traveling for free were from two relatively affluent cities, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Concluding his post, he reflected on the broader political landscape, recognizing the cyclical nature of such freebies, which he described as being driven by the desire to secure votes. "Tough to get out of it in the near future," he added.

Kumar’s post has gone viral, with many agreeing with his sentiments, while others defend the policy as an essential step towards gender equality.

How did X users react?

X users largely agreed with the sentiment expressed in the post, emphasizing that freebies should be need-based rather than universally applied. One user wrote, “Free bus travel should be for the poor, irrespective of men or women, and not for all. That makes sense.” Another suggested, “At best, they could make it a 25% or 50% concession for intercity travel if they want to make it attractive during elections.”

Others pointed out the challenges of implementing such policies. “We have so much diversity that any rule cannot be fair to all at any point in time,” one user noted. “Nothing stops women who are capable to pay, but to set up a complex system to decide who should pay and who shouldn’t will not work. There is still so much disparity in the workforce.”

(Also Read: Karnataka man ‘declared dead’ walks into IAS officer’s office to prove he’s alive: Report)

Shakti scheme is a flagship program offering free bus rides to women. Shakti is one of the five guarantee schemes rolled out by the Congress government after coming to power in 2023.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On