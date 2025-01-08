‘Only leopard can give Infosys work-from-home’: Memes flood social media as wildcat remains uncaptured on Mysuru campus

Social media erupted with humor after news broke of a leopard sighting on Infosys’ Mysuru campus, leading the company to announce a work-from-home directive for December 31. As of now, the search for the elusive wildcat continues.(X/@MallikarjunaNH)

The unexpected visitor unleashed a torrent of memes, many hilariously linking the situation to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s recent suggestion that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to make the nation globally competitive.

Among the most shared memes were quips like, “Only a leopard can give work from home to Infosys employees,” “That leopard joined Infosys as Jr Software Engineer. Forced to work for 70 hours per week,” and “Leopard in Infosys campus, caught, trained, and set up to work,” blending humor with sly commentary on recent debates about workplace culture.

(Also Read: Why Infosys asked Mysuru employees to work from home on December 31. No, not because of New Year's Eve)

Check out the memes here:

Security measures were heightened on campus, with access restricted to all personnel. The notice clarified, "Please do not enter the campus today (December 31)."

(Also Read: Leopard spotted at Infosys Mysuru campus, work-from-home announced for employees: Report)

The forest department confirmed that a leopard had been captured on CCTV footage at around 2 am. A search operation began promptly, but by the time of reporting, the animal had not been located. IB Prabhu Gowda, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), told Moneycontrol, "The leopard was seen on CCTV around 2 am. Our team reached the location around 4 AM and immediately began a combing operation."

In addition to employees, around 4,000 trainees stationed at the Infosys Global Education Centre in Mysuru were also affected by the leopard sighting

As of now, the search for the elusive wildcat continues, but the memes seem to have found their mark.

(Also Read: '20 men are paying for entire bus': Bengaluru man questions fairness of freebies in viral post)