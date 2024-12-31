Why Infosys asked Mysuru employees to work from home on December 31. No, not because of New Year's Eve

Infosys employees who sit out of the company’s Mysuru campus were asked to work from home on December 31 due to a leopard sighting. The company asked employees to work from home on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted inside the Infosys campus, Moneycontrol reported. Infosys staff in Mysuru was asked to WFH on December 31 (Jagadeesh NV/Reuters)

According to the report, security staff was asked to restrict entry to the Infosys Mysuru campus in Karnataka after CCTV captured the wild animal moving through the area. The leopard was spotted around 2 am on Tuesday morning, moving through the 150 acre campus.

A task force has been deployed to capture the animal, which is currently still on the loose. Forest department officials reached the Infosys campus by 4 am, just a couple of hours after the sighting was first reported.

In an email to staff, HR asked employees to work from home, citing the threat of a wild animal on the loose.

HR email to Infosys staff

"Dear Infoscion, a wild animal has been spotted on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway to ensure campus safety in collaboration with the task force," the Infosys human resource department informed employees over email.

“"You are requested to work from home today (December 31). The security team has been instructed not to permit anyone inside the campus."

Around 4,000 trainees from Bengaluru are currently at the Infosys Global Education Centre in Mysuru for their foundation programme, which was to include training, assessment and induction. They have also been asked to remain indoors, and the programme has been rescheduled.

“The training schedule will be pushed by a day. Please be in your hostel rooms and utilise this day for self-study,” HR said in its internal communication. Trainees have been asked to remain in their hostel rooms.

(Also read: Leopard spotted in outskirts of Bengaluru, forest officials set traps to capture the animal)