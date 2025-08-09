Heavy rain brings Delhi’s posh Punjabi Bagh to a standstill as severe waterlogging hits

Delhi woke up to heavy rain on Saturday, August 9, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. A video shared by news agency ANI showed severe waterlogging in Punjabi Bagh, one of the capital’s upscale neighbourhoods. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and forced commuters to navigate flooded roads during the morning rush. Punjabi Bagh in Delhi saw severe waterlogging after heavy rain.(X/ANI)

IMD predicts more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “thunderstorms with rain” for Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 33°C and the minimum near 25°C. In its latest bulletin, the IMD warned of “moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h” across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C, which was two degrees above the seasonal norm, and a minimum of 26.8°C, slightly below average for this time of year.

Alerts issued for Himachal Pradesh

While Delhi grapples with its share of monsoon showers, the IMD has issued an orange alert for August 11 and 12 for three districts in Himachal Pradesh, alongside a yellow alert for the rest of the hill state. The weather office has warned of continued rainfall that could exacerbate the already difficult conditions in the region.

Monsoon toll in the hill state rises

The ongoing monsoon has taken a heavy toll on Himachal Pradesh. Since June 20, official figures report 202 deaths in monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 fatalities were caused by rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 people lost their lives in road accidents triggered by slippery and damaged roads. Authorities have been engaged in relief and repair work, with several key routes still blocked due to landslides and flooding.