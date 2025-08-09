‘Happy Rakhi with traffic jam, waterlogging’: Internet reacts as rain lashes Delhi-NCR
Social media users posted jokes and memes as intense rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Raksha Bandhan, causing traffic woes.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region amid people gearing up for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The Internet wasn’t too happy with the downpour and took to social media to express their displeasure, adding how the rain caused waterlogging and traffic chaos.
An individual sarcastically wrote, “Happy Rakhi with traffic jams and of course waterlogging.” Another joked that siblings should tie rakhi over video calls amid the heavy downpour. A third commented, “Rakhi vibes in Delhi… Sibling love + Flood survival mode.”
Delhi Police issues advisory:
In a tweet, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory about rain during Rakshabandhan. “Due to the Raksha Bandhan festival weekend and recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking old GT Road. Delhi Metro services are operational and can help minimize travel disruptions. Please plan your route accordingly.”
Flights delayed amid downpour:
Over 100 flights were delayed after the intense rainfall in Delhi and NCR. Delhi Airport and IndiGo issued advisories.
“Travel Advisory, Heads up, #Delhi travellers! Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey. Thank you for continued trust and patience,” IndiGo tweeted.
Alerts issued:
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in several parts of Delhi for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. In addition, a red alert has been issued in Ghaziabad.