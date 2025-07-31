'Just what 40 minutes of rain can do': Gurgaon man shares video of waterlogged street

A short video clip from Gurgaon has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showing how a short spell of rain was enough to cause chaos across the city. It took just 40-50 minutes of rain to give Gurgaon its waterlogged streets and blocked traffic. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of waterlogged roads in Gurgaon.(@hardluckstrome/Instagram)

The viral video was shared by Aashish Kumar with the caption, “Just what 40-50 mins of rain can do.”

In the video, cars are seen moving through waterlogged streets, surrounded by rainwater on all sides.

Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an orange alert had been issued for Gurugram and nearby areas, in effect until 4:22 pm on Thursday.

“Moderate rainfall is expected to take place in Gurugram, Sohna, Tauru, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, and other areas with lightning and thunderstorms,” an IMD official said.

Check out the video here:

Another X user, Manjeet Sharma, posted a video showing waterlogged roads in Gurgaon. His post joined several others pointing out the city’s drainage problems.

“One spell of rain and the entire area turns into a flood zone. Where is the drainage planning? Where is the infrastructure?” the caption of the post reads.

Here's how people reacted:

X users reacted with a mix of sarcasm and frustration, pointing out how a short spell of rain was enough to bring the city to a halt.

One of the users, Sameep Agarwal, commented, “Rafts will soon be a seasonal necessity to commute through the Venice of the north to reach the destination.”

A second user, @Wodehouse222, commented, “Venice would be jealous of Gurgaon in the rain.”

Another user, @Shylesh Reddy, commented, "All major cities are going through the same problem. The public is not interested, and politicians don't care."

A few users also shared their videos of waterlogged roads, calling the situation “routine” and “predictable” during monsoon.