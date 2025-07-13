Gurgaon man vents frustration over flooded roads, vows to leave India: ‘It’s not fair’

A Reddit user’s emotional outburst over Gurgaon’s waterlogging and civic failures has sparked a wave of online discussion, after he announced his decision to leave India due to the country’s deteriorating infrastructure. A Reddit user’s post on Gurgaon’s flooded roads and civic failures went viral.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The user, who goes by the handle @e9txinfinite, shared his frustration in a post titled “I am leaving India” on Reddit. In his detailed note, he wrote:

“I don't understand how people in Gurgaon accept the condition of roads during the monsoon season. Yesterday night, I saw at least 5 imported cars stranded in the water logging, while I crossed them in my car. This is crazy. I sense that rich people/industrialists can influence, put pressure and press pain points the govt... yet there is no action taken by either of them. How are they accepting these personal losses?”

Expressing his helplessness, he added:

“While people like us—lower, middle and upper-middle class—we just accept the status quo. I am frightened to take my car out in this season, coz one damage is gonna cost me a hell lot of money. It's not fair that we have to face these issues. At this point, the govt. cannot be trusted. Neither the ones in power nor the so-called ‘opposition’. I have decided to move out of India, coz I don't want to live my life like this. See people struggle and not get the basic amenities, welfare and service.”

Online users share mixed reactions

The post garnered several reactions, with users expressing a mix of frustration, sarcasm, and concern in the comments.

One user echoed the sentiment, writing, “Going out of the country is quite easy nowadays, despite what work you'll get abroad. Paying hefty taxes here and facing this stupid situation with EMIs—leaving the country seems like a better option.”

Another commented on public apathy, “People are vocal only after a tragedy; a few days later, everyone forgets. Expectations of decent standards are absent from our daily lives.”

Others pushed back, citing global issues: “Texas main bhi flood aaye hain bhai, kya guarantee Australia main na aayein?”

A sceptical voice added, “No offence to you, but it’s so easy to say and really difficult to bring a change!”

One user wrote, “You honestly sound like one of those rich people.” Another sarcastically asked, “Drop the action plan?”