Water leakage, no power: Gurgaon resident spends night in hotel to flee flooded home

When heavy rains lashed Gurgaon this week, one resident found themselves packing bags. However, it’s not for a trip, but because the individual’s upscale home had water leakage and lost power. With no relatives to turn to, the person checked into a hotel, questioning the very idea of ‘quality of life’ in India’s so-called millennial city. The individual shared their experience on Reddit. A Reddit user shared this picture of a hotel room where they stayed after rain in Gurgaon caused a water leakage and a power outage. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“Had to check-in into a hotel due to water leakage at home and power cut. Disappointed and sad,” the Redditor wrote.

“It’s so sad that you don’t even have any relatives here where you could go and spend a night in such circumstances. Where is the quality of life, yaar? Every other person today is feeling the same — everyone around you is concerned about it. And then, like always, people will crib about it for a few days and go back to normal life, because there’s just no solution,” the person added.

Social media is frustrated:

An individual wrote, “Bhai relatives ke ghar bhi toh paani ghusta hi hoga.” The OP responded, “Haa wo toh main problem hai hi nhi ki relatives nhi hai, problem to ye hi hai na ki roz same hi disappointments hai, kabhi koi reason se kabhi koi kr reason se because of inconvenience in this city bas job k karan sab bas reh rhe hai.”

Another joked, “Okay, dude I get it? You have a water-front house.. you don't have to rub it on the folks under-water.” A third remarked, “Bhai konsa hotel hai merko bhi bta do, jrurt k time kaam aayga.” A fourth wrote, “There’s literally a solution and it’s called voting wisely.”