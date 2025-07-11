Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Water leakage, no power: Gurgaon resident spends night in hotel to flee flooded home

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 02:42 PM IST

A Gurgaon resident claimed that their house in a posh area started leaking after torrential rainfall that had lashed the city for the past few days.

When heavy rains lashed Gurgaon this week, one resident found themselves packing bags. However, it’s not for a trip, but because the individual’s upscale home had water leakage and lost power. With no relatives to turn to, the person checked into a hotel, questioning the very idea of ‘quality of life’ in India’s so-called millennial city. The individual shared their experience on Reddit.

A Reddit user shared this picture of a hotel room where they stayed after rain in Gurgaon caused a water leakage and a power outage. (Screengrab (Reddit))
A Reddit user shared this picture of a hotel room where they stayed after rain in Gurgaon caused a water leakage and a power outage. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“Had to check-in into a hotel due to water leakage at home and power cut. Disappointed and sad,” the Redditor wrote.

Also Read: ‘Height of nuisance in India’: Delhi man slams Gurgaon's waterlogging, says China handles rain better

“It’s so sad that you don’t even have any relatives here where you could go and spend a night in such circumstances. Where is the quality of life, yaar? Every other person today is feeling the same — everyone around you is concerned about it. And then, like always, people will crib about it for a few days and go back to normal life, because there’s just no solution,” the person added.

“Had to check-in into a hotel due to water leakage at home and power cut. Disappointed and sad,” the Reddit user wrote.

The Redditor continued, “It’s so sad that you don’t even have any relatives here where you could go and spend a night in such circumstances. Where is the quality of life, yaar? Every other person today is feeling the same — everyone around you is concerned about it. And then, like always, people will crib about it for a few days and return to normal life, because there’s just no solution.”

Social media is frustrated:

An individual wrote, “Bhai relatives ke ghar bhi toh paani ghusta hi hoga.” The OP responded, “Haa wo toh main problem hai hi nhi ki relatives nhi hai, problem to ye hi hai na ki roz same hi disappointments hai, kabhi koi reason se kabhi koi kr reason se because of inconvenience in this city bas job k karan sab bas reh rhe hai.”

Also Read: French expat ‘horrified’ by state of Gurgaon: ‘I have never seen so much filth’

Another joked, “Okay, dude I get it? You have a water-front house.. you don't have to rub it on the folks under-water.” A third remarked, “Bhai konsa hotel hai merko bhi bta do, jrurt k time kaam aayga.” A fourth wrote, “There’s literally a solution and it’s called voting wisely.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Water leakage, no power: Gurgaon resident spends night in hotel to flee flooded home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On