Kids swim in waterlogged Gurgaon street: Shocking post-rain video sparks concerns

Heavy rainfall in Gurgaon has triggered severe traffic jams on major roads and caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. Amid these, a concerning video has surfaced on social media. It shows kids swimming in a waterlogged street. Snippets from a video of a waterlogged road after a downpour in Gurgaon. (X/@ankurupadhyay04)

The video opens to show a street clogged with water with a few cars parked on the side. One of the kids is seen swimming, while another is floating with the help of what appears to be a plastic road divider - usually used to maintain traffic.

“If you are living in Gurgaon, consider yourself unlucky as fate brought you here as a punishment for previously committed sins. You have to bear high living cost for worst infrastructure,” the X user who shared the video sarcastically wrote. The person added that the footage was captured at Sector 10A in Gurgaon after the recent rainfall.

Take a look at the video:

How did people react to the Gurgaon rain?

After the downpour, several took to social media to express their frustration over the, unfortunately, familiar woes where Gurgaon roads turn nightmarish after each downpour.

An individual commented, “Gurgaon is a mess. Every year, crores of taxpayers' money are spent on cleaning drains. First rain, and the results are there for everyone to see. You need to improve the drainage system. When was the last time a new stormwater drain was laid?” Another expressed, “Can’t believe Gurgaon doesn't have a road water drainage system. Roads are fully concreted and no way for water to drain out. A small rain makes roads feel like swimming pools. How do flats get sold for 50-100cr in this messy infrastructure?”

A third posted, “Gurgaon is wasting precious rain water. Sadly, there is no water body to store and recharge the Earth's water table.” A fourth wrote, “When I lived in Delhi, I thought Delhi's infrastructure was bad. But when I moved to Gurgaon, I realised Delhi was literally Jannat in front of Gurgaon. Terrible infrastructure, no pavements anywhere, and every road becomes a river after 10 minutes of rain.”

“At least 10 dewatering pumps were activated across major locations like Sohna Road and Jharsa to pump out rainwater,” Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) in Gurugram, told Hindustan Times.