Her boyfriend left her to marry her secretary. Today she’s worth $100 million
Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran, 77, recalled the time when she was 29 and her boyfriend left her for her secretary.
Barbara Corcoran’s latest video is proof that revenge is a dish best served cold. The American businesswoman and founder of the Corcoran Group, who is today worth an estimated $100 million, shared an Instagram video yesterday referring to her ex-boyfriend’s betrayal and her comeuppance.
Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran, 77, recalled the time when she was 29 and her boyfriend left her for her secretary.
Barbara Corcoran’s revenge
Corcoran’s former boyfriend and business partner, Ramone Simone, left her to marry her secretary in the 1970s. “She was younger and prettier than me, and it was a really hard hit. I recovered but it wasn’t so easy,” she recalled in an interview last year.
Although the betrayal came as a blow, it also served as a catalyst for Corcoran to turn her life around. Stung by her boyfriend’s act, she struck out on her own and founded The Corcoran Group, which would go on to make her a millionaire.
Over the next 20 years, Barbara Corcoran worked on building her company. She later sold it for $66 million, becoming a bona fide millionaire and a recognisable name in the New York business scene.
“If he hadn't met her I wouldn't have started the Corcoran Group,” she told YouTuber William Rossy. “I wouldn't have had the success I have. So, thank God that all happened. I wish somebody was there to tell me at the time.”
The millionaire’s video{{/usCountry}}
“If he hadn't met her I wouldn't have started the Corcoran Group,” she told YouTuber William Rossy. “I wouldn't have had the success I have. So, thank God that all happened. I wish somebody was there to tell me at the time.”
The millionaire’s video{{/usCountry}}
Yesterday, Corcoran took to Instagram to recall the betrayal and the impact it had on her life.
“At 29, my boyfriend left me for my secretary. He told me I’d never make it without him. Twenty years later, I sold my company for $66 million,” she wrote on the video, set to the tune of Sia’s Unstoppable.
In the caption, the real estate mogul and Shark Tank veteran said that leaving the relationship was the best thing she ever did. “Best thing I ever did was walk out the door,” she wrote.
(Also read: Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran finds a buyer within 24 hours for exquisite $12M NYC penthouse)
The video has gone viral with 9 million views and nearly 3,000 comments appreciating her pluck.
“Never underestimate the power of a woman,” read one comment under the clip.
“Gotta respect Barbara for being a really focused and compassionate business owner,” another said.
“A legend in every sense,” a viewer wrote. “Thank you Barbara for the motivation,” a user added.