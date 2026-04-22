Her boyfriend left her to marry her secretary. Today she’s worth $100 million

Barbara Corcoran’s latest video is proof that revenge is a dish best served cold. The American businesswoman and founder of the Corcoran Group, who is today worth an estimated $100 million, shared an Instagram video yesterday referring to her ex-boyfriend’s betrayal and her comeuppance.

Barbara Corcoran, 77, reflected on her journey of comeuppance in an Instagram video

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Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran, 77, recalled the time when she was 29 and her boyfriend left her for her secretary.

Barbara Corcoran’s revenge

Corcoran’s former boyfriend and business partner, Ramone Simone, left her to marry her secretary in the 1970s. “She was younger and prettier than me, and it was a really hard hit. I recovered but it wasn’t so easy,” she recalled in an interview last year.

Although the betrayal came as a blow, it also served as a catalyst for Corcoran to turn her life around. Stung by her boyfriend’s act, she struck out on her own and founded The Corcoran Group, which would go on to make her a millionaire.

Over the next 20 years, Barbara Corcoran worked on building her company. She later sold it for $66 million, becoming a bona fide millionaire and a recognisable name in the New York business scene.

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{{^usCountry}} “If he hadn't met her I wouldn't have started the Corcoran Group,” she told YouTuber William Rossy. “I wouldn't have had the success I have. So, thank God that all happened. I wish somebody was there to tell me at the time.” The millionaire’s video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If he hadn't met her I wouldn't have started the Corcoran Group,” she told YouTuber William Rossy. “I wouldn't have had the success I have. So, thank God that all happened. I wish somebody was there to tell me at the time.” The millionaire’s video {{/usCountry}}

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Yesterday, Corcoran took to Instagram to recall the betrayal and the impact it had on her life.

“At 29, my boyfriend left me for my secretary. He told me I’d never make it without him. Twenty years later, I sold my company for $66 million,” she wrote on the video, set to the tune of Sia’s Unstoppable.

In the caption, the real estate mogul and Shark Tank veteran said that leaving the relationship was the best thing she ever did. “Best thing I ever did was walk out the door,” she wrote.

(Also read: Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran finds a buyer within 24 hours for exquisite $12M NYC penthouse)

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The video has gone viral with 9 million views and nearly 3,000 comments appreciating her pluck.

“Never underestimate the power of a woman,” read one comment under the clip.

“Gotta respect Barbara for being a really focused and compassionate business owner,” another said.

“A legend in every sense,” a viewer wrote. “Thank you Barbara for the motivation,” a user added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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