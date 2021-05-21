Himalayas visible from UP’s Saharanpur again, breathtaking pics are going viral

Residents of Saharanpur were in for a surprise when, for the second time in a row, snow-clad Himalayas were visible from the Uttar Pradesh town. Breathtaking pictures have since flooded Twitter and are going all kinds of viral.

Last year, in the month of April amid the nationwide lockdown, Saharanpur residents got a glimpse of the stunning sight for the first time in over three decades. Pictures clicked by residents soon went viral and this time too, the photos have taken over Twitter.

“Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur. After rains, the sky is clear and AQI is around 85. PC: Dr Vivek Banerjee,” tweeted Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey.

Here’s another tweet posted by Pandey. Take a look:

On Twitter, the ANI UP handle also posted pictures clicked by a resident.

The photos are going viral and collecting different reactions.

“Nature is beautiful if we take care of them... and thanks to Dr Vivek Banerjee sir for capturing such a lovely moment and sharing with world,” posted an individual.

What do you think of these photos?

