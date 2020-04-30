e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With AQI below 50, UP’s Saharanpur catches glimpse of snow-capped Himalayas

With AQI below 50, UP’s Saharanpur catches glimpse of snow-capped Himalayas

Pictures of the snow capped peaks soon became viral as surprised residents took to social media to share the pictures they had taken of the snow-laden mountains.

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
For a majority of residents, it was a pleasant surprise and for others who had grown up listening to stories from their elders about the Himalayas being visible from Saharanpur town, it was a slice of those stories come alive.
For a majority of residents, it was a pleasant surprise and for others who had grown up listening to stories from their elders about the Himalayas being visible from Saharanpur town, it was a slice of those stories come alive.(TWITTER.)
         

In over three decades, for the very first time, residents of Saharanpur had a glimpse of snow capped peaks of Gangotri as the Air Quality Index in the Uttar Pradesh town dipped to below 50 amid the nationwide lockdown.

For a majority of residents, it was a pleasant surprise and for others who had grown up listening to stories from their elders about the Himalayas being visible from the town, it was a slice of those stories come alive.

Pictures of the snow capped peaks soon became viral as surprised residents took to social media to share the pictures they had taken of the snow-laden mountains.

ALSO READ | Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh visible from Jalandhar in Punjab.

“The mountains that were visible were peaks of Bandarpunch and Gangotri in the inner Himalayas. I shared the photos on social media because I have never seen such a sight in Saharanpur and I have been posted here for a long time,” Indian Forest Service officer and secretary of UP State Biodiversity Board, Ramesh Pandey said.

“These are the same mountains, which can otherwise be seen from Mussoorie,” Forest conservator, Saharanpur division, V K Jain said.

Lack of vehicular traffic and industrial emissions due to the lockdown has led to a sharp dip in pollution levels across most cities and towns. It is just not Saharanpur, which is enjoying clean air during the month-long lockdown. A few days earlier, people in Jalandhar had been able to see the Dhauladhar range at a distance of about 200 km for the first time in decades.

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board said Saharanpur does not have an automatic AQI station in place. “A manual report is also not available since offices are closed. But the nearest AQI station at Muzaffarnagar has recorded an AQI of less than 50. Generally, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur, have similar AQIs so it is estimated that Saharanpur’s AQI too, must be below 50. In the past, AQI here has been recorded in the “very poor” category of 300,” the official said.

tags
top news
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper