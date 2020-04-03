Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh visible from Jalandhar in Punjab. See pics

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:53 IST

In a hard-to-believe moment, residents of Jalandhar, Punjab woke up to an incredible sight – a mountain range peeking from behind the clouds. The only thing is that this magnificent creation of nature is not located in the land of five rivers but is over 200 kms away from the state. What people saw is the mighty Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh.

People who shared the images of the incredible sight claimed that the incident took place almost after 30 years.

“This Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from Jalandhar(Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image. It was also shared by IFS officer Sushant Nanda. “What nature was…And what we had done to it,” Nanda wrote.

“A mesmerizing view of Dhauladhar Mountain range in Himachal Pradesh from my home in Jalandhar, Punjab... result of improved air quality and decrease in pollution levels only because of #21daylockdown,” wrote another Twitter user and shared an image.

Several Indian cities have recorded a decreased pollution and improved air quality following the nationwide lockdown. The social media is flooded with images showing how clear the sky looks, even in those cities which are otherwise known to record high pollution levels.