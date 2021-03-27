Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Lucknow shop sells 14-inch-long ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ ahead of festival
Holi 2021: Lucknow shop sells 14-inch-long ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ ahead of festival

Holi 2021: The giant-looking ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ is filled with khoya, kesar, almonds, pistachios, and sugar.
ANI | , Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Holi 2021: 'Bahubali Gujiya' weighs 1.5 kg and measures 14 inches.(Instagram/@chhappan_bhog)

Ahead of Holi, a unique variety of Gujiya, 'Bahubali Gujiya', has become a special attraction in the city of nawabs.

The celebration of Holi is incomplete without the richness and sweetness of Gujiya and to make it more enchanting, the iconic sweets and namkeen shop in Uttar Pradesh's state capital, Chhappan Bhog recently introduced 'Bahubali Gujiya' which weighs 1.5 kg and measures 14 inches.

This giant-looking Gujiya is filled with khoya, kesar, almonds, pistachios, and sugar and it takes around 20-25 minutes to deep fry one piece of this sweet delicacy which costs 1200.

The idea is to go beyond the obvious and introduce something new every year to surprise our patrons, says Shitjit Gupta, marketing head of Chappan Bhog.

Taking to their official Instagram, they also shared a short video showcasing their creation:

"We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses," he added.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.

