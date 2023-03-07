Home / Trending / Zomato shares post about customer asking for ‘bhaang ki goli’, Delhi Police tweets epic reply

Zomato shares post about customer asking for 'bhaang ki goli', Delhi Police tweets epic reply

Published on Mar 07, 2023

Holi 2023: The posts by Zomato and Delhi Police have left people chuckling.

Holi 2023: Zomato shared this post on Twitter that prompted Delhi Police to reply.(Twitter/@zomato)
By Trisha Sengupta

Holi posts have taken over Twitter with people sharing various kinds of shares. From the way they are celebrating the festival of colours to memes about the happy day, there are several posts flooding the microblogging site. Amid those, a post by Zomato saying how they ‘don't deliver bhaang ki goli’ has captured people’s attention. Even more so after Delhi Police reacted to the tweet.

“Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times,” the food delivery app tweeted. The post soon prompted people to share various responses. Even Delhi Police re-shared the post and added an interesting comment. “If anyone meets Shubham... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang,” the department posted.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, Delhi Police's reply has received close to 43,000 views. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 540 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Epic reply,” wrote a Twitter user. “Noted,” joked another person with the same name as mentioned in the tweets. “Don't worry, we'll make sure to leaf him a note,” posted another.

viral twitter holi festival
