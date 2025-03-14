Apple boss Tim Cook shares ‘beautiful and vibrant’ Holi pic by Indian CEO, wows internet

Holi 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm not just in India but in many parts of the world. As expected, social media is overflowing with stunning visuals showcasing how people embrace this vibrant festival. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined in, sharing a glimpse of Holi celebrations captured by an Indian CEO. His post has taken the internet by storm, leaving people amazed at the festive spirit. Tim CookThe picture by an Indian CEO that Tim Cook shared has impressed social media. (File Photo)

“Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo,” Cook wrote on X. The Alt Tag on the photo describes it as, “A person stands in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit, holding a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder and white, orange, and red flower petals. They’re laughing and looking off to the side. Streaks of red and blue are on their face. Flower petals stream down in front of them.”

People posted varied comments while reacting to the photo. A few also shared how they are celebrating the festival.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! May this festival of colours fill your life with joy, prosperity, and love. Let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil with vibrant hues and sweet moments. Holi Hai!” wrote an individual. Another added, “Wishing everyone vibrant colours and happiness!” A third posted, “What a beautiful and vibrant photo.” A fourth joined, “Sure, Tim and to you too and the entire family.”

Who is Kushagra Tiwari?

According to his Instagram bio, he is the co-founder of Exif Media, a talent management agency. He also serves as CEO. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his bachelor’s degree in computer programming and then earned an MBA in marketing and HR. He co-founded the company in 2021.

