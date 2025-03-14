Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple boss Tim Cook shares ‘beautiful and vibrant’ Holi pic by Indian CEO, wows internet

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 14, 2025 09:45 AM IST

Holi 2025: Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a picture of the festival posted by Indian CEO Kushagra Tiwari.

Holi 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm not just in India but in many parts of the world. As expected, social media is overflowing with stunning visuals showcasing how people embrace this vibrant festival. Even Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined in, sharing a glimpse of Holi celebrations captured by an Indian CEO. His post has taken the internet by storm, leaving people amazed at the festive spirit.

Tim CookThe picture by an Indian CEO that Tim Cook shared has impressed social media. (File Photo)
Tim CookThe picture by an Indian CEO that Tim Cook shared has impressed social media. (File Photo)

“Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo,” Cook wrote on X. The Alt Tag on the photo describes it as, “A person stands in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit, holding a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder and white, orange, and red flower petals. They’re laughing and looking off to the side. Streaks of red and blue are on their face. Flower petals stream down in front of them.”

Also Read: Apple's Tim Cook quietly enjoys sandwiches at New Orleans restaurant without being recognised

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

People posted varied comments while reacting to the photo. A few also shared how they are celebrating the festival.

Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook admits he did not know about this iPhone feature: 'I don't...'

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! May this festival of colours fill your life with joy, prosperity, and love. Let’s celebrate the triumph of good over evil with vibrant hues and sweet moments. Holi Hai!” wrote an individual. Another added, “Wishing everyone vibrant colours and happiness!” A third posted, “What a beautiful and vibrant photo.” A fourth joined, “Sure, Tim and to you too and the entire family.”

Who is Kushagra Tiwari?

According to his Instagram bio, he is the co-founder of Exif Media, a talent management agency. He also serves as CEO. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his bachelor’s degree in computer programming and then earned an MBA in marketing and HR. He co-founded the company in 2021.

What are your thoughts on the photo?

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On