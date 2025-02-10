Apple's Tim Cook quietly enjoys sandwiches at New Orleans restaurant without being recognised

Apple CEO Tim Cook stepped out in New Orleans ahead of the eagerly-awaited Super Bowl match. The Apple boss was seen accompanied by other Apple executives who had also flown in to enjoy the match. Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoyed a weekend in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl.(Instagram/jzosports)

In a video, now viral on social media, Cook was seen ordering food at a local restaurant along with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks to Cook's mild-mannered vibe and plain clothes, he was not recognised by anyone around and quietly enjoyed his meal of po'boys, the iconic Louisiana sandwich.

"Apple CEO Tim Cook and Odell Beckham eat Po’boys at local New Orleans restaurant in New Orleans? Would you have recognised Tim Cook?" the user who posted the video on Instagram asked.

Take a look at the video here:

While many of the young workers at the Domilise’s Po-boys & Bar recognised NFL player Cook and Apple services boss Eddy Cue went under the radar. The bar's Instagram page did share a picture of the billionaire CEO munching on sandwiches.

When in Louisiana, Cook also met with Apple employees. Retail boss Deirdre O’Brien surprised employees and customers at Apple Lakeside Shopping Center.

"Loved visiting Apple Lakeside Shopping Center in New Orleans with Tim and spending time with the amazing team! Your energy, enthusiasm, and dedication to our customers every day are truly appreciated. What a great way to kick off what’s sure to be an unforgettable weekend!" O'Brien said in a post on Instagram, sharing picture of Cook interacting with employees.

The Apple boss had an eventful weekend in Louisiana. He was seen hanging out with DJ Summit while he performed on a balcony overlooking a street-side rave on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street.

"Spent an amazing weekend in New Orleans with students, team members, athletes, and some of the most impactful artists making music today. And it was all capped by a fantastic game and halftime show! Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles!" he wrote in a post on Instagram.

