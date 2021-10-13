Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Honest Interview' posts on Twitter turn into source of laughter
trending

‘Honest Interview’ posts on Twitter turn into source of laughter

The post shared under the honest interview trend are not just funny but relatable too.
A post shared by a Twitter user under Honest Interview trend.(Twitter/@iamBawaal)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 07:12 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

“Why should we hire you?” - this is a common question asked during job interviews. People usually come up with rehearsed answers for this question that are mostly about one’s abilities, as opposed to a line many may want to say, which is, “Because my wallet is empty.” Probably that is why people are now taking to Twitter to share their ‘untold’ answers to such job interview questions under the Honest Interview trend. And to say that their posts are funny is an understatement. There is also a possibility that you will relate to some of the tweets too.

Let’s start with this tweet about what happens when the job requires a lot of travel.

Take a look at these tweets about one’s ‘dream job’. Do you relate to any?

RELATED STORIES

This post related to HR and jobs may make you ROFL:

Why would you want to join a certain company? This Twitter user shares their honest interview reply:

And, what can be the answer to the age old question of “Why should we hire you” under this trend? This Twitter user shows:

What do you think about these ‘Honest Interview’ tweets? Which of these seems most relatable to you?

Topics
twitter
