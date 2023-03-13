Honey Singh dances with helper during Jaipur concert, video goes viral. Watch

Rapper and musician Yo Yo Honey Singh announced his comeback in 2022 with his album Honey 3.0. He even launched an India tour to promote the same. Ahead of his album release, the rapper was in Jaipur and performed live for fans. Now, a video from his Jaipur concert has gone viral on social media. It captures Honey Singh’s on-spot collaboration with a helper on the stage. The video is winning people’s hearts left, right and centre and may have the same effect on you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The real OG… nailed it last night. Honey Singh concert in Jaipur,” read the caption accompanying the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Honey Singh performing for the crowd with singers Alfaaz and Hommie Dilliwala. Seconds later, two helpers started cleaning the confetti on the stage. As the video progresses, Honey Singh holds one of them and grooves with him. Moreover, the helper didn’t shy away and showed some really cool dance moves.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 17,500 likes. The share has also raked several comments.

Take a look at the reactions here:

“King,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Awesome, Honey paaji.” Many even dropped love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON