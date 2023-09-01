Horse reacts upon seeing a mirror. Video will make you chuckle

A video that has left people chuckling on the Internet shows the reaction of a horse upon discovering a mirror. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden.

The clip opens to show a horse standing in a stable and looking at a small mirror. At first, the horse seems to be baffled by its reflection. Then, it goes close to the mirror to make an inspection. The horse even moves its head in front of the mirror to check if the reflection will move. (Also Read: Horse waits patiently for cat to jump on its back, takes kitty for a ride)

Watch the video of the horse reacting upon seeing a mirror here:

This post was shared on August 30. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, it has been viewed close to six million times. Many even shared their views on the horse in the comments section of the video.

Here's what people are saying about the horse:

An individual wrote, "Horse be like: who's that stud." A second added, "He’s like, wait a minute, I’m so fine I can’t get enough of myself." A third commented, "Oh the horse needs to look twice to make sure. LOL!" A fourth said, "He’s going to find the other horse!" "This is amazing the way the horse gallops at the end," expressed a fifth.