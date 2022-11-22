House help throws farewell party for employer, invites him for lunch. Watch

For many of us, moving to a new city can be overwhelming. We leave our family and friends behind and the comfort of our homes too. Even though moving to a new place is exciting, it can make our close ones emotional. Recently, when a boy was moving to a different city, his house help got emotional and decided to throw him a farewell lunch at her place.

Anish Bhagat shared an Instagram video where he dined with Reshma, her house help, and her family. At the beginning of the video, a man applies tilak and a traditional cap on Bhagat's head for a welcome. He also shows how Reshma's entire family welcomed him with enthusiasm. Further in the video, Bhagat shows that Reshma has made various dishes such as curries, rotis, puran poli, papad, and more for him.

In the post's caption, Bhagat explained that he was sad to move away. "Reshma di is my best friend. I've been very sad about moving out because I'm so used to seeing her every day. This gesture of hers only makes it worse because she has always genuinely cared. The way she welcomed us to her place is just so damn wholesome. Not only that but the amount of effort she put into making us feel special is insurmountable," he said.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several heartening comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "This is so sweet! You are the luckiest with people! I'm sure Reshma Didi will miss you so much, and so will you! All the best in the new city, bub! (Hope it's not Bangalore)." A second person said, "Awwww, warmest video on the internet today." "This is cute. I cried literally, Anish. Reshma di is so so sweet. We all are gonna miss her in your reels. All the best for your work too," said a third.

