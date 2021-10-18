Home / Trending / ‘How corona has changed us’: People relate to Harsh Goenka’s tweet
‘How corona has changed us’: People relate to Harsh Goenka’s tweet

Many shared how they relate to Harsh Goenka’s post.
Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share the post.(HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:09 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The ongoing pandemic has changed people’s lives in a drastic way. From mask turning into a necessity in daily life to social distancing being the norm, there are several changes that people all around the world had to undergo. Highlighting that change Harsh Goneka has shared a relatable post on Twitter.

“How Corona has changed us…,” the business tycoon wrote. Along with that, he also shared an image that is split into two. It shows two wishlists – one before the pandemic and the other one after it.

Take a look at what Harsh Goneka posted:

Harsh Goenka’s post, since being shared, has gathered more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“It also changed the way we love life. It became more precious, and more fragile,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very true sir,” posted another. “So true,” agreed a third.

