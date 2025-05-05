‘How dare you touch me!’: Principal and librarian exchange slaps, hair-pulls at Madhya Pradesh school

A viral video shows a principal and librarian at a Madhya Pradesh school raining blows on each other. Khargone's Govt Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidyalaya were removed on Saturday after they had a physical altercation inside the school over division of work, Times of India reported. The two women were seen exchnaging slap and hair pulls in a viral video.(X/@ForMenIndia_)

Principal Praveen Dahiya and teacher (librarian) Madhu Rani were seen engaging in a fistfight after an argument over taking a students' books escalated. In a video, recorded by other teachers a thte school, the two women were seen arguing over books when Madhu Rani began filming the exchange.

Enraged, the principal lunged to slap her, snatched her phone and threw it on the ground, shattering the device. "Madam, how dare you slap me and break my phone!" the teacher yelled even as the principal continued to push and wrestle with her.

Take a look at the clip here:

Unfazed by her remarks, the principal picked up the shattered phone and smashed it on the ground again. As the librarian continued to question her actions, the principal yelled back something about their argument earlier in the day.

When the principal denied throwing the phone and started recording the exchange on her own phone, the librarian decided to hit back and landed a blow on her arm. This led to the two women pulling each other's hair and wrestling even as the librarian continued to yell: "How dare you touch me!"

The principal wrangled the librarian to the ground and replied that this was in "self-defence". Those recording the video, which included the son of one of the women, were heard asking the people around them to stop the fight but no one intervened.

Khargone tribal welfare department assistant commissioner Prashant Arya told TOI that collector Bhavya Mittal removed both women from the school.

The two teachers had arrived at a police station to report the assault on each other but were first taken to the hospital to get a medical checkup.

Arya stated that a disagreement between the principal and the librarian over the confiscation of students' books escalated into a physical altercation. He added that, as per protocol, a departmental inquiry will be conducted, and any police action will depend on the findings of the report.